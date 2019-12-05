Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

The man behind Norfolk and Suffolk's newest pub chain has vowed to take over 30 venues next year with his brand of "family entertainment".

London publican Peter Whalley, 52, launched pub management company Norfolk Table Ltd in April last year, and has since taken over three pubs in Norfolk - the White Horse in Diss, the Trowel and Hammer Inn, Norwich, and The Queen's Head in Thurlton.

On Wednesday, December 11, the list will grow to include Norwich's Gibraltar Gardens, with "minor alterations" set to be made to the colour scheme and bar list to bring the pub into line with the chain's guidelines.

Identical menus will run in all Norfolk Table venues, with daily offers including two for one pizzas and burger meal deals.

Head of marketing James Neale said although the menus would be in line with company guidelines, food would be cooked from scratch on site and ingredients would be supplied by local companies.

He said: "We want to create a recognisable brand and we'll add those touches wherever we can, for example in our colour schemes. The aim isn't to make it feel like a huge chain or like a Wetherspoons, but we want people to know they're in a Norfolk Table pub."

Although it is looking to create a feeling of cohesion across its portfolio, Norfolk Table acknowledged that city pubs would need to be approached differently to village locals.

In January, the company will take over the Ei owned King's Head in Hethersett, and said major changes would be made to its interior.

The village pub, which has been closed since June, will also be given a Norfolk Table makeover, and take on the chain's food and drink menu.

Mr Neale said the company had closed deals on another five venues, to be announced next year, and was looking to take on 30 more in the new year.

So far, all the pubs on its portfolio are owned by Ei, but the marketing head said the team would be open to expanding its search to take its list into double figures.

He added: "It's a very exciting time for us and for the communities we're working with. We've already created more than 100 jobs and there's more to come."