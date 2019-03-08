Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Poll

Call for bosses to act on workers suffering from 'summer burn-out'

PUBLISHED: 14:19 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 15 August 2019

The average person in Norwich has taken four days off for stress, anxiety or depression in the last four months, a new study has shown.Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The average person in Norwich has taken four days off for stress, anxiety or depression in the last four months, a new study has shown.Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Norfolk business coach has called for bosses to talk to their staff more to combat the rising numbers of workdays taken off for stress, anxiety or depression.

It comes as a new study shows workers feel heightened pressure during the summer months, leading to more days taken off sick due to burn out.

The Wellbeing Index Report highlights an increase in employees working outside of contracted hours or while on annual leave.

MORE: Why is this British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

In Norwich, 11% have replied to a work issue while on holiday and 16% of employees' holiday time is spent worrying about work.

You may also want to watch:

Kate Wild, MD of Engage With Business, based in Marsham, near Aylsham, who is a business and life coach, said employers needed to be more aware of the problems.

"Bosses need to talk more to individuals on a regular basis to get a feel for where they are at. Then, they can offer more support.

"It used to be that in the workplace, if you had a problem, you just got on with it but this is no longer acceptable and employers have a duty to do something. They need to recognise in the first place if they are putting their staff under too much pressure and then work with the individual on helping them deal with this. However, employees also have a duty to ensure they turn up for work fit for the job, that they don't indulge in a crazy social life meaning they are hung over or too tired. If anyone does feel they have a problem, they should seek help because mental first aid is now available in the workplace."

David Capper, chief executive of wellbeing providers, Westfield Health, which conducted the report said: "Employees in Norwich are experiencing a vicious cycle of stress and anxiety that is having a detrimental impact on their wellbeing in the run up to, during and after they come back from their summer break, leaving them no time for vital recovery. "

He added that "43% of employees in Norwich have suffered from summer work-place stress and it shows no sign of slowing down." He added since April, the amount of overtime across the UK had increased by 23%.

"The state of Norwich workplace wellbeing is at boiling point, with 49% of employees saying their workplace culture does not successfully support them with their wellbeing.

Most Read

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

‘The criminals in this town are taking over’ - Man speaks out after brutal mugging

Danny Lassman, 31, suffered wounds to his head, arms and ribs after an unprompted attack. Photo: Lara Ingram

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

A-level results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Poppy Clarke, left, and Merewa Abdu with their results on A-Level results day at Sir Isaac Newton College, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

Grocery store alleged to have sold smuggled tobacco to children

Victoria Store in Diss, which is facing a licence review amid allegations of selling smuggled tobacco. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists