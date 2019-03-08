Poll

Call for bosses to act on workers suffering from 'summer burn-out'

The average person in Norwich has taken four days off for stress, anxiety or depression in the last four months, a new study has shown.Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Norfolk business coach has called for bosses to talk to their staff more to combat the rising numbers of workdays taken off for stress, anxiety or depression.

It comes as a new study shows workers feel heightened pressure during the summer months, leading to more days taken off sick due to burn out.

The Wellbeing Index Report highlights an increase in employees working outside of contracted hours or while on annual leave.

In Norwich, 11% have replied to a work issue while on holiday and 16% of employees' holiday time is spent worrying about work.

Kate Wild, MD of Engage With Business, based in Marsham, near Aylsham, who is a business and life coach, said employers needed to be more aware of the problems.

"Bosses need to talk more to individuals on a regular basis to get a feel for where they are at. Then, they can offer more support.

"It used to be that in the workplace, if you had a problem, you just got on with it but this is no longer acceptable and employers have a duty to do something. They need to recognise in the first place if they are putting their staff under too much pressure and then work with the individual on helping them deal with this. However, employees also have a duty to ensure they turn up for work fit for the job, that they don't indulge in a crazy social life meaning they are hung over or too tired. If anyone does feel they have a problem, they should seek help because mental first aid is now available in the workplace."

David Capper, chief executive of wellbeing providers, Westfield Health, which conducted the report said: "Employees in Norwich are experiencing a vicious cycle of stress and anxiety that is having a detrimental impact on their wellbeing in the run up to, during and after they come back from their summer break, leaving them no time for vital recovery. "

He added that "43% of employees in Norwich have suffered from summer work-place stress and it shows no sign of slowing down." He added since April, the amount of overtime across the UK had increased by 23%.

"The state of Norwich workplace wellbeing is at boiling point, with 49% of employees saying their workplace culture does not successfully support them with their wellbeing.