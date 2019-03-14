Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

From £9,000 to £125,000 in 67 days - Norfolk’s council house sale profits revealed

14 March, 2019 - 11:47
Aerial view of Barrack Street and Jarrold print, Norwich. Date: 22 Feb 2019. Picture: Mike Page

Aerial view of Barrack Street and Jarrold print, Norwich. Date: 22 Feb 2019. Picture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

Figures have revealed how much profit former council tenants have made through selling their homes under the government’s Right to Buy scheme - in a handful of cases just weeks after the purchase.

The Golden Triangle in Norwich pictured in 2018. Photo: John FieldingThe Golden Triangle in Norwich pictured in 2018. Photo: John Fielding

In one case, a tenant bought their Norwich home for £9,450 in 2017, selling it 67 days later for £125,000 - making a £115,500 profit, or £1,725 a day.

The figures, which go back to 2000, have reignited the debate nationally about RtB, a government initiative where council tenants can buy their homes at a discounted rate.

Opponents say too many people have profited from the scheme, which they say leads to a significant drop in the number of council homes available.

Supporters, though, say for many it is the only option to get on the property ladder and gives tenants some financial certainty.

The vast majority of tenants buying their homes go on to spend a long time there - in Norfolk and Waveney, the average time period between purchase and sale was eight years and six months.

But the five years and nine months average time in Norwich made people in the district the 11th quickest sellers in the country.

And the highest average profit was in Norwich, £60,595, while the lowest was in Broadland, at £16,758.

MORE: More than 900 Norwich council homes lost because of Right To Buy, say City Hall leaders

But the figures did shed light on some extreme examples - the quickest sale was in south Norfolk, when one person bought their council home for £159,000 in 2007, selling it 21 days later for £184,000, making a £25,000 profit.

In north Norfolk, a tenant who bought their property for £19,800 in 2009 then sold it for £70,000 just 36 days later.

But in Broadland, someone bought their property for £200,000 in 2006 and sold it 53 days later for £141,000, making a loss of £59,000.

And in King’s Lynn, one person bought their rented property for £395,000 in 2011 and sold it for £840,000 in 2013.

Homeowners who have been public sector tenants for between three and five years receive a 35pc discount if they choose to buy their home, under the scheme.

After five years, the discount increases by 1pc each year, up to a maximum of 70pc across England - £80,900 across England and £108,000 in London boroughs.

Tenants who use their RtB must repay a portion of the discount, though, if they sell their property in the first five years, and must offer their local authority first refusal to buy it back.

The scheme has faced criticism - the Chartered Institute for Housing (CIH) said it was “shocking to see the extent of the profit margin in black and white”, and called for it to be suspended.

It was scrapped in Wales in January, and in Scotland in 2016.

In February last year, figures showed that in Norwich alone 926 council homes had been sold since 2010, and were sold for £55m less than market value because of the discounts.

Polly Neate, chief executive at charity Shelter, said: “The chronic shortage of social housing available is nothing short of a disaster given our current housing emergency. Hundreds of thousands of people are homeless and millions more are struggling in deeply insecure and expensive private renting, so replacing social homes on a like-for-like basis is critical. In just the last year, there was a 9pc increase in the number of children without a permanent home in the east of England.”

She said it was vital that not only did the country replace the sold-off social housing, but built it on a bigger scale, adding that the charity has called on the government to back its call for 3.1m new social homes over the next 20 years.

More to follow.

• What is your experience of the Right to Buy scheme? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, or email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Two men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Farke unveils his Premier League plan after signing new City deal

Daniel Farke has pledged his longer term future to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists