Self-isolating couple create online market for local food

PUBLISHED: 08:41 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 25 March 2020

Neil Robertson and Sharon Harvey, both 48, from Beccles, have set up an online marketplace for local food suppliers. Picture: Neil Robertson.

Neil Robertson and Sharon Harvey, both 48, from Beccles, have set up an online marketplace for local food suppliers. Picture: Neil Robertson.

Local food suppliers hoping to sell produce during the coronavirus lockdown have been invited to join an online marketplace.

The website is the brainchild of Neil Robertson and Sharon Harvey, both 48, from Beccles, who after being driven into self-isolation created the platform to make it easier for suppliers and customers in Norfolk and Suffolk to find each other.

The site would act as a central hub, hosting online shops for local food suppliers - be they farm shops, bakeries, wholesalers, market gardeners or anyone who can supply home delivered groceries - making it easier for people to shop online for local food.

Suppliers can register online for free, while the creators would make no money from the site.

“We just hope it helps people get the information together in one place, so people can get the supplies they need,” Ms Harvey said.

Mr Robertson said: “The site is very busy already, but no suppliers have registered for a shop yet.”

To sign up as a supplier or browse the shops, visit the website here.

