Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Five easy mistakes you're making which exposes you to hackers

03 July, 2019 - 10:00
The Norfolk Suffolk Cyber Security Cluster talk us through the common mistakes people make to expose themselves to cyber hacking.

The Norfolk Suffolk Cyber Security Cluster talk us through the common mistakes people make to expose themselves to cyber hacking.

PA Archive/PA Images

Many people wouldn't think twice before opening an attachment on their work laptop, while sat using a cafe's wifi.

Darren Chapman, founder of cyber security consultancy company Cyber Scale and the NSCSC. Picture : ANTONY KELLYDarren Chapman, founder of cyber security consultancy company Cyber Scale and the NSCSC. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

But simply by doing so, employees could be opening a back door to hackers who could corrupt their business.

ELEANOR PRINGLE sat down with Darren Chapman and David Higgins, founders of the recently established Norfolk Suffolk Cyber Security Cluster, to learn more about what you can do to keep your data safe.

1. Hacking the human

Internet Security specialist David Higgins of 4ITSec and NSCSC. Photo by Mark BullimoreInternet Security specialist David Higgins of 4ITSec and NSCSC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

"Staff are one of your business's biggest assets; sadly they are also one of the weakest links within a business security perimeter," Mr Higgins said. "Social engineering is a skill that was mastered by the old fashioned con men years ago and has now been re-invented and refined in the forms of phishing and impersonation."

Such examples might be attackers posing as the user themselves and requesting password resets, or someone posing as a technical support administrator who needs user information to fix a problem.

The solution is simply to be vigilant and train staff to recognise and flag unauthorised requests for details.

2. Password problems

"For years people have managed to access data by using a user ID and password combinations," Mr Higgins, who runs north Norfolk's 4ITSec, said.

Because of their simplicity passwords are simple to expose and hack. This can lead to hackers purchasing harvested ID and password combinations from the dark web.

"Problems arise when people use similar and simple passwords across many accounts," his colleague, Darren Chapman said.

"The solution is to use another additional level of security alongside the usual user id and password - often known as 'two factor authentication'," he said.

These are freely available on Google, PayPal, Amazon, and most other common applications.

Mr Chapman, of Cyberscale, added: "Have a look at Authy.com - this will help set you this up on common websites. Alternatively buy and use a 2FA app which will send an additional code to your mobile which you use alongside the user id and password."

You may also want to watch:

3. Encryption

"Encryption is not just for 'top secret' files," Mr Higgins said. "You should consider what is on the device if you lost it. All the data on those devices is in clear text and can be accessed once the device has been hacked or connected to."

He said: "Consider an encryption product that will scramble the data and demand a special key before allowing the device to boot up."

Such packages are available for about £15 online.

"Do not use encryption that comes free with the operating system or are downloadable from the web - they are free for a reason," Mr Higgins added. "Apple devices have encryption built into their operating system and is good - switch it on."

4. Public Wi-Fi

"When using public, free, or insecure Wi-Fi services, you must understand that everything you type is in clear text and can be read, accessed, recorded or taken over by anyone with the correct equipment," Mr Champan said.

The solution is to always use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) which will scramble the communications.

If VPN isn't provided by a business firewall then applications can be purchased for about £3 a month and will scramble all communications through insecure connections.

"Once a VPN is being used, there's no way the ISP or anyone else can read or record what you're browsing," he said.

5. PDFs attached to emails

This is called steganography - derived from the Greek language meaning 'covered writing', where a data file or malicious code can be hidden within another file.

Mr Higgins said: "A PDF file is often thought to be safe but could contain malicious code which will drop onto your device once it's been opened in a similar manner to clicking on a malicious link on a website.

"They are difficult to catch and check, so ensure that whatever PDF reader you use, your anti-virus or end point protection are up to date and that your email servers are running current and updated filters."

Software is also available that can test the PDF file before allowing it through to the intended user.

Most Read

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

‘I could decapitate myself’ - Woman with rare condition on living in constant danger

Karen Pugh, Taverham, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Motorcylist remains in hospital three months after crash in Norwich

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

Iceland recalls chicken dippers as they may contain pieces of hard plastic

Iceland is recalling chicken dippers as they may contain plastic. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists