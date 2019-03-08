Search

Cyber security cluster established to protect Norfolk from hackers

PUBLISHED: 09:14 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 17 April 2019

The Norfolk Suffolk Cyber Security Cluster is hoping to keep Norfolk businesses safer from attack. Picure: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A cyber security social enterprise has been launched across Norfolk and Suffolk with the purpose of protecting the region from attack.

(L-R): Darren Chapman and David Higgins. Picture: NSCSC(L-R): Darren Chapman and David Higgins. Picture: NSCSC

The Norfolk Suffolk Cyber Security Cluster has been formed by David Higgins and Darren Chapman, under the umbrella of the UK Cyber Security Forum.

The community interest company has been set up to make firms in the eastern region more resilient to cyber hacks, as well as teaching all business owners and managers why having water-tight security is so important.

Mr Higgins works for north Norfolk-based 4ITSec, which provides cyber security services for SMEs based in East Anglia and London.

He said: “Most people think increasing their cyber security means it will be really expensive, and so are ignorant. But in some cases you can increase your cyber resilience by up to 80% by just doing some basic staff training and knowing simple password protection rules.”

He added: “I've worked with a Norfolk business who lost £50,000 because of an email hack. They never got that money back, it's a classic example of why this is so important.”

Those invited to join the cluster are sole traders or SMEs actively working within IT.

Currently joining the cluster is free of charge, however in the coming months a subscription-style service will be offered.

Those on the free subscription will be invited to all meetings, as well as receiving a blog subscription.

Mr Higgins said: “It's entirely educational. Businesses can turn up, we'll show them what to do, and then they can go home with a hand out knowing what they need to do to improve.”

Businesses who pay will receive annual cyber essentials testing, vulnerability scans, reviews against GDPR requirements, and policy and training reviews.

Potential sponsors of the cluster are invited to a pre-launch event on May 1, with an official launch event for any business to attend on May 31.

The location of both events is yet to be confirmed, but for further information visit www,nscsc.org.uk.

