Norfolk’s tourism businesses bust Brexit myths with survey results

PUBLISHED: 15:13 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 08 April 2019

East of England businesses have been invited to take part in the Larking Gowen Tourism survey. Picture: British Tourist Authority

East of England businesses have been invited to take part in the Larking Gowen Tourism survey. Picture: British Tourist Authority

British Tourist Authority

Industry leaders of Norfolk and Suffolk’s tourism scene appear to have shaken off fears about Brexit’s impact on their business, by reporting that business seems unaffected by the current political instability.

At the recent Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards a snapshot survey asked 21 businesses questions around Brexit.

Feedback has blown any perception that they are on the back foot because of the Brexit chaos out of the water.

Two out of five respondents said that the region remains attractive to visitors and tourism activity is not affected by the Brexit debate with near 60% saying that Brexit had not impacted their day-to-day activities in any way at all.

However one in five said that due to the political uncertainty around the Brexit negotiations they were holding back from making further investment into their businesses, for now.

But for businesses who did not attend the tourism awards, there’s still plenty of opportunity to have your voice heard.

The Larking Gowen Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Business Survey is still underway, collecting data from businesses in the sector.

The survey offers tourism related businesses in the East of England the chance to express their opinions on the sector, offering insight and informing policy in the coming year.

This year’s survey will close at the end of the working day on April 9.

Chris Scargill, partner at Larking Gowen, said: “Investment is a key driver to continued growth, and any risk to a lack of investment in the longer term could be an issue if the uncertainty brought about by Brexit continues.

“Both Norfolk and Suffolk have been seeing growth in the visitor economy above many other areas of the country, due to great offering and growing UK visitors.”

He explained: “The region has not necessarily had the huge levels of overseas visitors seen in other parts of the country, so any Brexit sensitivity by overseas visitors will be seen less here as a consequence of that.

“There is a great opportunity to target overseas visitors, who by their nature are staying visitors and therefore spend more per head per visit. This is area where we could see real growth, as the eastern region’s market is still predominantly day visitor driven.”

To express your views in the Annual Tourism and Leisure business survey for 2019, click here.

