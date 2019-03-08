Warhammer maker Games Workshop posts another strong year

The Games Workshop store on Westlegate. Picture: GoogleMaps GoogleMaps

Warhammer and fantasy miniatures company Games Workshop is set to post another stellar trading update.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The retailer is expected to post an increase in profits from £74.5m last year to around £80m this year.

Games Workshop has a store in Norwich’s Westlegate.

The Warhammer maker also raised its dividend to 155p per share for the year.

MORE: Experts on how Debenhams stores in Norfolk will fight for survival



“Following on from the group’s half-year report in January, trading to April 7 2019 has continued well.

“Compared to the same period in the prior year, sales and profits are ahead. Royalties receivable are also ahead of the prior year following the signing of new licence agreements,” the Nottingham-based firm said.

Shares were up more than 5% at 3,495.1p in morning trade.

The latest announcement follows a strong half-year update in January, when Games Workshop saw sales rise 14% in the six months to December 2 to £125.2m, boosted by an improved performance in retail and trade divisions.

Pre-tax profits were 7% higher at £40.8m at the interim mark.