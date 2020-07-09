Search

Nine reasons to enjoy a staycation in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 July 2020

Sunset at Sea Palling. Picture: Daniel Mason

Sunset at Sea Palling. Picture: Daniel Mason

(c) copyright newzulu.com

With coronavirus making people think twice about going abroad, a staycation could be the perfect getaway.

Sunset at Oulton Marshes. Picture: Valerie BondSunset at Oulton Marshes. Picture: Valerie Bond

Staycations have risen in popularity over the last few years, and travel experts predict that is likely to increase over the rest of 2020.

And a nationwide study, conducted by outdoor clothing brand Halti, has ranked Nelson’s county as the best place to have a staycation.

The study took into account everything from green space and air quality to organic shops and public transport.

We decided to pull together nine reasons why Norfolk makes the perfect destination for a staycation.

Norwich in the sun between rain showers. Picture: Sara FrenchNorwich in the sun between rain showers. Picture: Sara French

1. Green space

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Norfolk has the second highest amount of green space coverage, behind Surrey.

With 27pc of green space, you’re never too far away from picturesque fields and forests to explore.

With the Broads, Norfolk Wildlife Trust nature reserves and National Trust owned and protected land, there’s plenty to explore in Norfolk.

Sunset image taken at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads (Feb 20)Sunset image taken at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads (Feb 20)

2. Dog friendly

Visitors to Norfolk are often surprised at how many dog friendly pubs, restaurants, bars and hotels the county has.

Plenty of our vast beaches are also dog friendly, even in the height of summer.

3. Countryside walks

The signpost for the Norfolk Coast Path and the Peddars Way at the beach at Holme-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe signpost for the Norfolk Coast Path and the Peddars Way at the beach at Holme-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk has 1,200 miles of walking, cycle and bridle routes throughout the county for locals and visitors to enjoy.

Whether you want a short one-mile circular route or fancy talking on the 82-mile Norfolk Coastal Path, there’s something for everyone.

4. Quirky accommodation

Not only is Norfolk home to some of the most homely holiday lets, it also has some quirky options for those after something different.

The pub is dog friendly and it comes with a resident dog, Hunter the Spaniel. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe pub is dog friendly and it comes with a resident dog, Hunter the Spaniel. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Whether you’d prefer to stay in a train carriage, camper van, archway in the Holkham Estate or a former RAF control tower, there’s something for everyone’s tastes.

5. Air quality

According to the World Air Quality Index, Norfolk has some of the UK’s cleanest air.

You may also want to watch:

Holiday-goers can breathe easy knowing their lungs are full of some of the best air in the country.

6. Food

The local produce being sold and cooked in local pubs, restaurants and cafés is second to none.

With much of the produce being made right on the doorstep of many establishments, the food does not have far to travel and is as fresh as can be.

Norfolk businesses are also keen to champion other small and local shops and farmers meaning visitors get the best of the best when it comes to food.

7. Organic shops and recycling

One of the methods used in the Halti Study was the number of shops each region has, with a focus on organic products.

As a whole, Norfolk has 232 dedicated organic shops for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

8. The city

If you’d like a mix of tranquil countryside and shopping in the city, Norfolk is the perfect place for you.

Norwich is pretty central in the county, meaning you’re generally only an hour away from a lively and beautiful city.

Known as one of the best-preserved medieval cities in Britain, it is home to wonderful people and beautiful architecture.

Everything from the historic Norman castle and cathedrals to the bustling high street and market - Norwich has something for everyone.

9. Amazing wildlife

There’s a reason Sir David Attenborough named Cley Marshes as one of the great places to see wildlife in Britain.

From seals at Blakeney Point to the array of rare birds, Norfolk is a wildlife lover’s dream.

Chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust Pamela Abbott said: “Norfolk is one of the richest counties in the UK for wildlife.

“We have some of the UK’s best ancient woodlands alive with bluebells in springtime together with wonderful and nationally important heathlands and mires where orchids and all kinds of rare plants can be found.

“The fantastic Norfolk Broads and fens are the only place in the UK where the spectacular swallowtail butterflies can be found alongside Norfolk hawker dragonflies and rare birds such as bitterns and cranes.”

