PUBLISHED: 08:09 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 23 August 2019

The HouseCheckr team (L-R): Harren Hopkins, John Antill and Mark Trett. Picture: HouseCheckr

HouseCheckr

A start-up is seeking to take the stress out of buying a house by creating surveying software which spots issues that may later cause the buyer problems.

The team at Norwich's HouseCheckr have created software and a checklist designed to catch minor details which estate agents and potential owners may not pick up on.

This covers anything which would not be checked in most traditional house surveys, such as flooring, plumbing and damaged furnishings.

Co-founder and chief executive of the business, Mark Trett, said: "Buying a house can be an emotional time and when you're only in there for 30 minutes or so you simply can't check everything.

"It sounds so simple but it's things like making sure the toilet flushes properly, making sure the fittings are all there on curtain rods, that the floorboards don't lift up so you trip," he continued.

The team of four all currently work full-time in other jobs, fitting in the surveying work when they are able.

Their service is being used by private buyers as well as landlords who want evidence of the condition of their property before tenants move in.

Mr Trett said: "We looked over a number of properties for a private landlord and he made the changes we recommended. We also saw a private buyer able to negotiate on work to be done before they moved in because of our survey."

The surveys typically take between one and two hours, and costs £125 for a check of a property up to four bedrooms.

The customer will then get a report with details and pictures of any improvements or recommendations made by the team.

"There is so much money wasted if you get to a point where you think you're going to buy a property and then it collapses over something minor," said Mr Trett. "It's worth having this done to avoid that time and cost."

As well as general observations the report will also contain an electrical circuit safety check, a gas boiler service, an electrician socket repair and a verification report.

