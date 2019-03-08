Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant Archant

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation after failing to pay staff and suppliers for “some time”.

St Giles House has failed to pay staff for "some time". Picture: James Bass St Giles House has failed to pay staff for "some time". Picture: James Bass

Roland Duce, the landlord at St Giles House Hotel, said: “St Giles House Hotel has failed to pay both staff and other creditors for some time.

“They have now gone into liquidation as of Monday 1st April and have appointed insolvency practioners F.A. Simms and partners.”

The landlord has now taken control of the hotel in St Giles Street from previous operators Ensco 1035.

The landlord has said weddings and other event bookings will be honoured. Picture: Andy Davison Photography The landlord has said weddings and other event bookings will be honoured. Picture: Andy Davison Photography

Mr Duce added he had “retained the services of key personnel to ensure a continuity of provision, and is keen to develop plans to put the hotel firmly back on course.”

The team at the hotel and spa confirmed that any existing room and event reservations, including weddings, are being honoured.

Mr Duce added he was keen to ensure minimal impact and to continue to deliver the service that guests would expect.

He continued: “Although naturally there may be some concerns, any guests who are due to arrive to the hotel do not need be alarmed, the hotel will remain open and the team will be ensuring they are well looked after.

The spa at the St Giles House Hotel. Photo: Jerry Daws The spa at the St Giles House Hotel. Photo: Jerry Daws

“Should there be any further questions regarding the closure of Ensco 1035, please direct these to the licenced insolvency practioners.”

The hotel, which has 24 rooms as well as a spa and restaurant, has had a chequered history.

The hotel went into liquidation in 2007, after wealthy Russian backers pulled the plug on its finances.

Back then it was similarly saved by its landlords, and has seen its leasehold change hands regularly since then.