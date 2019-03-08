Search

Advanced search

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

PUBLISHED: 15:51 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 03 April 2019

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Archant

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation after failing to pay staff and suppliers for “some time”.

St Giles House has failed to pay staff for St Giles House has failed to pay staff for "some time". Picture: James Bass

Roland Duce, the landlord at St Giles House Hotel, said: “St Giles House Hotel has failed to pay both staff and other creditors for some time.

“They have now gone into liquidation as of Monday 1st April and have appointed insolvency practioners F.A. Simms and partners.”

MORE: Norwich steakhouse owner to open new restaurant



The landlord has now taken control of the hotel in St Giles Street from previous operators Ensco 1035.

The landlord has said weddings and other event bookings will be honoured. Picture: Andy Davison PhotographyThe landlord has said weddings and other event bookings will be honoured. Picture: Andy Davison Photography

Mr Duce added he had “retained the services of key personnel to ensure a continuity of provision, and is keen to develop plans to put the hotel firmly back on course.”

The team at the hotel and spa confirmed that any existing room and event reservations, including weddings, are being honoured.

Mr Duce added he was keen to ensure minimal impact and to continue to deliver the service that guests would expect.

He continued: “Although naturally there may be some concerns, any guests who are due to arrive to the hotel do not need be alarmed, the hotel will remain open and the team will be ensuring they are well looked after.

The spa at the St Giles House Hotel. Photo: Jerry DawsThe spa at the St Giles House Hotel. Photo: Jerry Daws

“Should there be any further questions regarding the closure of Ensco 1035, please direct these to the licenced insolvency practioners.”

MORE: Norfolk petrol prices see highest hike in the UK - but which town is cheapest?



The hotel, which has 24 rooms as well as a spa and restaurant, has had a chequered history.

The hotel went into liquidation in 2007, after wealthy Russian backers pulled the plug on its finances.

Back then it was similarly saved by its landlords, and has seen its leasehold change hands regularly since then.

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bad news on the high street for one Norfolk town

Holt Market Place. Picture: Google Street Maps

Norwich City fan’s petition for ‘Farke on a horse’ signed by hundreds

Lippstadt players and fans said farewell to Daniel Farke in 2015, in memorable style Picture: SV Lippstadt 08

Lowestoft man denies stabbing victim with kitchen knife

Jason Hamilton has denied stabbing a man with a kitchen knife in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists