Your chance to win £500 of holiday vouchers at Royal Norfolk Show

Eloise Kedzlie and Dominic Annis at the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News tea tent at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Fancy winning hundreds of pounds to spend with one of the Broads' best known holiday companies?

All you need to do is have a cup of tea at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Visitors to the EDP tea tent at the show, taking place on June 26 and 27, will be in with a chance to win £500 worth of Richardson's holiday vouchers.

The company operates boating holidays from Stalham and a family holiday park at Hemsby.

As ever at the tea tent, there will be free tea and coffee for readers who present tokens that will be running in the paper from Saturday, June 22 to Thursday, June 27.

With Norfolk Day, July 27, not far away visitors to the EDP tea tent will also have the chance to purchase a Norfolk Day celebration pack.

You can also pick up a copy of Going Up! - the picture-packed souvenir magazine celebrating Norwich City's magnificent promotion season.

The EDP Tea Tent will be at stand 216 on Third Drive.