Public must wear face coverings in takeaways and banks from tomorrow

Wearing a face covering or mask will now be mandatory when buying food to go from July 24. Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA

People will now need to wear a face covering when buying food to go from cafés, takeaway outlets and supermarkets under new regulations due to come in tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shoppers in Norfolk will also need to wear face coverings in shops, shopping centre and banks, as well as on public transport. The news comes as a survey on our website revealed 60pc of shoppers would be put off going into stores if they had to wear a face covering.

MORE: Norwich one of UK’s slowest cities to recover from virus, according to report

You may also want to watch:

However, venues such as restaurants, pubs and gyms will be exempt.

As well as shops and supermarkets, face coverings must be worn in banks, building societies and post offices under the regulations which are enforceable by the police.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “As we move into the next stage of easing restrictions for the public, it is vital we continue to shop safely so that we can make the most of our fantastic retail industry this summer.

“Everyone must play their part in fighting this virus by following this new guidance.

“I also want to thank the British public for all the sacrifices they are making to help keep this country safe.”

The same exemptions as for public transport will apply, with children under 11 and people with breathing problems not required to wear a covering.

Anyone who cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering because of a physical or mental illness or impairment or disability is also exempt.