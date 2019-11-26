Search

Corner shop gets one food hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 14:53 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 26 November 2019

Corner Story in Watton. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

A shop has been handed a one hygiene rating after cooked meats were being kept at the wrong temperature.

Corner Story on Watton high street was given a one rating after Breckland Council's Food, Health and Safety Team inspected the establishment in June.

The inspector gave a summary of points to be addressed including regular temperature checks of fridges and freezers to be recorded throughout the day.

According to the report a chilled display unit where cooked meats were being stored, at the time of the visit, was at a temperature of 9-10C, when it should be kept at 8C or below.

The report's author said: "I asked for the food on the shelves to be swapped around so the cooked meats were on the colder shelves.

"A wash hand basin with and cold water needs to be provided in the deli area and food safety training is required."

Corner Story Ltd was contacted but declined to comment.

