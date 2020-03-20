Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus test kit developed by Norwich scientists could be ready ‘within weeks’

PUBLISHED: 12:49 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 20 March 2020

Scientists at the Quadram Institute say they could have coronavirus tests ready within weeks. Photo: NNUH

Scientists at the Quadram Institute say they could have coronavirus tests ready within weeks. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A portable coronavirus test kit being developed in Norwich could be available for use on NHS staff within weeks, a scientist has said.

Dr Justin O’Grady, research group leader at the Quadram Institute in Norwich, has said his team is moving “super quick” to get the tests safely through a pilot stage and onto wards.

The kit, which works from a throat swab sample, is a molecular test to establish if a person currently has Covid-19.

MORE: ‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit It could be used in a hospital anteroom, processing 16 samples at a time and displaying the result on a smartphone.

Dr O’Grady said the test kit aims to help self-isolating medical staff to return to work as quickly as possible and ensure those at work are not spreading the virus.

“Most testing, results are taking 24 to 48 hours because they’re tested centrally,” said Dr O’Grady, who is an associate at the University of East Anglia.

“It’s difficult to broadly state the testing time ... but it’ll take at least a day to get results whereas we can get a test result in 50 minutes.”

Dr O’Grady started developing the kit earlier this month with microbiologist Jonathan Edgeworth at Guy’s and St Thomas’s NHS Foundation Trust in London.

It is hoped that a pilot study will begin to test staff at St Thomas’ Hospital by the middle of next week, Dr O’Grady said, with the hospital then to “rapidly make a decision whether that’s working well”.

“We have to move super quick, so we would hope to be implementing this in some way in hospitals in two weeks or so,” he said.

MORE: What does the coronavirus mean for my pension? “We have to be careful of health and safety and we have to be sure we have a test that performs to a certain standard but these are extraordinary times so we would try to do that and get that process validated as quickly as we could.”

He said a semi-skilled healthcare professional would run the tests, and they could be carried out near to patients.

The work is currently being funded by various existing grants within departments, with no official funding at present.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Coronavirus: Fish and chip shop’s new idea to keep serving customers

Paul and Victoria Slater, owners of Long John Hill Fish Bar. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The two Norfolk spots named among best 101 places to live in the country

Norwich and Sheringham have been named among the 101 best places to live in the UK. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday park announces closures over coronavirus

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Second home owners return to coastal towns amid Coronavirus isolation

David Beavan on the pier in Southwold. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Mark Armstrong: Why it’s still so important for people to get their sporting fix

We all still need to get our sporting fix during these strange times, says Mark Armstrong. Picture: Archant

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to split into emergency zones

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24