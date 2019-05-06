Search

Two Norfolk schools shortlisted for TES Awards

06 May, 2019 - 07:00
Stalham Academy executive headteacher Glenn Russell. The academy is one of two Norfolk schools to have made the TES Awards 2019 shortlist. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Stalham Academy executive headteacher Glenn Russell. The academy is one of two Norfolk schools to have made the TES Awards 2019 shortlist. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Two Norfolk schools have made the final cut in one of the education industry’s most well regarded awards.

Wymondham College is one of two Norfolk schools to make the shortlist for the 2019 TES Awards. Picture: SubmittedWymondham College is one of two Norfolk schools to make the shortlist for the 2019 TES Awards. Picture: Submitted

Wymondham College and Stalham Academy have been shortlisted for the 2019 TES Awards, with the winners set to be announced at a gala dinner in London in June.

Wymondham College is up for the English team of the year, while Stalham Academy has been shortlisted in two categories: science team of the year and classroom assistant of the year.

Wymondham College headteacher Dan Browning (left) with Dale McMorron. Picture: Sonya DuncanWymondham College headteacher Dan Browning (left) with Dale McMorron. Picture: Sonya Duncan

It is the second year in a row that Stalham Academy staff have made the TES Awards shortlist after executive headteacher Glenn Russell was in the running for headteacher of the year in 2018.

Of the 2019, nominations, Mr Russell said: “I feel these are wonderful achievements and say so much about the staff involved.”

Wymondham College headteacher Dan Browning said the school's English department staff were “at the absolute top of their game”.

