Two Norfolk schools shortlisted for TES Awards
Two Norfolk schools have made the final cut in one of the education industry’s most well regarded awards.
Wymondham College and Stalham Academy have been shortlisted for the 2019 TES Awards, with the winners set to be announced at a gala dinner in London in June.
Wymondham College is up for the English team of the year, while Stalham Academy has been shortlisted in two categories: science team of the year and classroom assistant of the year.
It is the second year in a row that Stalham Academy staff have made the TES Awards shortlist after executive headteacher Glenn Russell was in the running for headteacher of the year in 2018.
Of the 2019, nominations, Mr Russell said: “I feel these are wonderful achievements and say so much about the staff involved.”
Wymondham College headteacher Dan Browning said the school's English department staff were “at the absolute top of their game”.