Norfolk business group vying with Harrods for national houseware award

North Norfolk’s C T Baker Group continues to be nominated and win awards.

Bakers & Larners of Holt has again been named as a finalist at the 2019 Housewares Innovation Awards. It was crowned Best Independent Department Store at the awards in 2016. The awards recognise and reward the most innovative products, outstanding retailers and hard-working individuals in the housewares sector. In early 2018, Bakers & Larners launched its newly refurbished food hall, and it has been recognised as a finalist in the Food Hall category at the Guild of Fine Foods Shop of the Year Awards.

The results of both the aforementioned awards are to be announced in February and March 2019, respectively. Furthermore, Bakers & Larners reached the finals of the Excellence in Housewares Awards, alongside Harrods, and C T Baker Builders’ Merchant was one of three finalists in the Training Initiative of the Year category at the Builders’ Merchants Awards for Excellence.