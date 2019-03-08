Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Next posts profit slump with no expectation of recovery in 2019

PUBLISHED: 08:42 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 21 March 2019

Retail giant Next has seen its profits tumble. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Retail giant Next has seen its profits tumble. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

Retail giant Next has seen its profits tumble, and has said revenue is expected to continue declining for the rest of the year.

The group has posted its results, revealing pre-tax profits falling 0.4% to £722.9m for the year to the end of January.

It is also forecasting profits for the year to “marginally” decline by around 1.1% to £715m.

MORE: Security hired to stop public climbing over Westlegate barriers



Next has a handful of outlets across Norfolk and Suffolk, including two in Norwich’s city centre, as well as one at Longwater, in King’s Lynn and in Great Yarmouth.

It also has a site in Lowestoft, as well as Bury St Edmunds, and two in Ipswich.

But total brand sales lifted 2.6% over the year thanks to a 14.7% jump in online trade and Next said while the high street will remain under pressure, web business will increasingly boost overall sales and profits.

Chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson added that while Brexit worries still reign, the group can “see no evidence that this uncertainty is affecting consumer behaviour in our sector”.

MORE: Inside Norfolk’s new five-bed luxury lodges with a private hot tub



“Our feeling is that there is a level of fatigue around the subject that leaves consumers numb to the daily swings in the political debate,” he added.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Man in 30s arrested after police pursuit which saw housing estate blocked off

An incident on Verbena Close in Cringleford. Photo: Submitted

Dozens of homes without power after blackout near Norwich

People in the north of Norwich have been affected by a power cut. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Changes coming at Norfolk County Council - and here’s how they could affect you

Norfolk county boundary sign. Picture: Bill Darnell

Man in 30s arrested after police pursuit which saw housing estate blocked off

An incident on Verbena Close in Cringleford. Photo: Submitted

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Fortnite helps to save profits at intu Chapelfield retailer

Fortnite has saved retailer Game Digital from posting a poor set of results for the first half of the year. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists