Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norwich retailer LK Bennett enters administration

PUBLISHED: 16:29 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 07 March 2019

Womens clothing retailer LK Bennett has collapsed into administration, putting 500 jobs at risk. Photo: L.K. Bennett

Womens clothing retailer LK Bennett has collapsed into administration, putting 500 jobs at risk. Photo: L.K. Bennett

L.K. Bennett

Women’s clothing retailer LK Bennett has collapsed into administration, putting 500 jobs at risk.

Whether this includes staff at concession stores such as the one in Norwich’s Jarrolds and John Lewis, has not been confirmed.

The store also has a concession in John Lewis in Chelmsford.

MORE: Chapelfield restaurant earmarked for closure



It emerged last month the company had hired advisers to look at options for the business, including fresh investment or a full sale.

However the business announced to do that it had appointed corporate undertakers at EY to carry out the process.

The firm is owned by founder Linda Bennett, who had stepped back from the brand in 2008, but returned in 2017 as a consultant.

Later that year, she bought back the controlling stake previously held by Phoenix Equity Partners.

According to the most recent available accounts for the company, Ms Bennett invested £11.2 million into the group upon her return to ownership.

They showed a loss before tax of £47.9 million for the year to July 29 2017.

The failure is the latest in a string of mid-market women’s fashion labels to buckle under the pressure of dwindling high street sales.

MORE: Thousands of youngsters turn out for Norfolk careers festival

Last year, Irish designer Orla Kiely closed five retail stores as the fashion brand went into liquidation.

Meanwhile, department store House of Fraser, which stocks the LK Bennett brand, went into administration last year before being bought out by Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

‘Sweet and loving’ cat with a tough past overlooked at rescue centre while others find homes

Braveheart the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Chapelfield restaurant earmarked for closure

Giraffe in Norwich has been earmarked for closure; Photo: Simon Finlay

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

Children across Norfolk celebrate World Book Day

Howard Junior School students celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists