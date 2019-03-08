Search

Norwich retailer purchases sportswear competitor

PUBLISHED: 11:52 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 18 March 2019

JD Sports is in Norwich's intu Chapelfield. Picture: Neil Didsbury

JD Sports is in Norwich's intu Chapelfield. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

JD Sports has announced it is buying out its competitor Footasylum in a £90m deal.

The chain, which has an outlet in Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping mall, revealed the news just a month after saying it had no intention of purchasing its fellow retailer.

JD Sports also has two other stores in Norfolk: one in Great Yarmouth’s Market Gates shopping centre, and one in King’s Lynn.

Pentland, the majority shareholder of JD Sports, also has a 2.6% holding in Footasylum.

Barry Bown, executive chairman of Footasylum, said: “The Footasylum board has concluded that the offer represents the best strategic option for Footasylum and its employees.

“It believes the offer fairly reflects Footasylum’s current market position and prospects on a standalone basis and, as such, that Footasylum shareholders should be given the opportunity to realise value from the offer.”

The offer will be subject to a shareholder vote, with the deal expected to complete in April or May.

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Coroner to rule on whether action must be taken to prevent further deaths similar to Wymondham teenager

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'Serious' accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

