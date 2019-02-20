Search

Norfolk resort wins Holiday Centre of the Year award

20 February, 2019 - 10:16
Searles Leisure Resort in Hunstanton was named the national winner at an event held in Warwickshire this week. Picture: Ian Burt.

Searles Leisure Resort in Hunstanton was named the national winner at an event held in Warwickshire this week. Picture: Ian Burt.

A Norfolk holiday resort has been named holiday centre of the year at the AA Caravan and Camping Awards.

Searles Leisure Resort in Hunstanton was named the national winner at an event held in Warwickshire this week.

A spokesman for AA said: “What started as a simple caravan field some 83 years ago is now an award-winning holiday destination providing first class entertainment, attractions and facilities for all ages.

“All thanks to the vision, passion and hard work of four generations of the Searle family, who continue to invest in and manage this large seaside holiday complex. Their philosophy for the park is ‘one of continuous improvement and enhancing the guest experience.”

The spokesman added: “At inspection this year, all facilities were spotlessly clean and a general feeling of pride for the park was noted from the friendly and hard working staff.

“There is an abundance of facilities and activities are available within the park to keep the whole family entertained. A top quality family-owned holiday centre, worthy winners of this award.”

