Call to Norfolk firms: Have your say on economic conditions in county

Nova Fairbank of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce is urging companies in the county to have their say. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright 2018

Norfolk Chamber is calling on businesses in the county to give their feedback on the local economy.

The Chamber’s Quarterly Economic Survey fieldwork period opened yesterday for a three-week period.

The QES, carried out by the British Chambers of Commerce, is the largest independent business survey in the UK and is used by both the Bank of England and the chancellor to plan the future of the UK economy.

Nova Fairbank of the Chamber said: “The results from quarter three revealed that Norfolk firms in the manufacturing sector were experiencing recruitment difficulties. In the services sector, Norfolk firms reported an increase in domestic and export sales. Uncertainty over future trading conditions is continuing to act as a brake on business investment.”

The anonymous survey, which takes minutes to complete, is open until November 27 at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Q4QES18