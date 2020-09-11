Search

Advanced search

‘Christmas is probably off’: Norfolk’s pubs plan for critical winter months

11 September, 2020 - 06:00
Victoria MacDonald who runs the Old Ram Coaching Inn and The Cellar House has started planning for winter. Picture: The Old Ram Coaching Inn

Victoria MacDonald who runs the Old Ram Coaching Inn and The Cellar House has started planning for winter. Picture: The Old Ram Coaching Inn

The Old Ram Coaching Inn

Pubs across the county have begun drafting plans for how to keep up revenue without Eat Out to Help Out or warm summer weather driving the public through their doors.

The Falcon at Pullham Market has bought storage heaters and gazebos. Picture: The FalconThe Falcon at Pullham Market has bought storage heaters and gazebos. Picture: The Falcon

As winter looms pubs are beginning to look at investing in outdoor storage heaters and gazebos in a bid to keep using outdoor space.

Victoria MacDonald, who runs the Cellar House at Eaton and the Old Ram Inn at Tivetshall Saint Mary alongside husband Graeme, said that “everything was being monitored daily”.

MORE: Chapelfield shopping centre could change its name



“We’re hanging in there. This week we have started looking at what we can do to keep giving people a reason to come in this winter, so we’re looking at things like storage heaters but we’ve also had a gazebo up since August,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re also looking at introducing a cocktail menus and some socially-distanced music events. We’ve also got to start looking at Christmas and at the moment it’s looking like it’s probably off. It’ll be the first time for the Cellar House that it hasn’t been open on Christmas day but there are always so many people mingling and wanting to chat on that day of the year that we can’t risk it.”

The story is similar at The Falcon in Pulham Market near Diss, with landlady Tina Foster saying she and her husband had used personal funds to buy gazebos and outdoor storage heaters.

“It’s set us back a fair amount but we didn’t have much choice when it came to looking ahead to the winter months. Plus it’s an added benefit for smokers if we’re not using it for food.”

She added: “We have released a Christmas day menu which will be the first one we’ve ever done – we only started serving food in January. But we’ll be doing it in two sittings and obviously taking no bookings of more than six. I think it’s unlikely we’ll take Christmas party bookings. “It has been difficult, we only started doing food in January and it felt like we were just getting the ball rolling and then we were ordered to close.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man, 23, dies in hospital after ‘incredibly nasty’ stabbing which caused serious leg injuries

Tom Lewis of Larksfield in Wisbech died this afternoon following a stabbing on Norwich Road just after 1am on September 8. Picture: Archant/File

King’s Lynn Town hit by Covid-19 scare

King's Lynn Town have called off a number of games because of a Covid-19 scare Picture: Ian Burt

Controversial chicken farm plans approved – but still await final go-ahead

A decision on a controversial chicken farm which would house thousands of birds will go to central government. Picture: Chayakorn Lotongkum/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas spectacle Polar Express train ride cancelled

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bid to build 33 houses in village recommended for approval

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bid to build 33 houses in village recommended for approval

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

King’s Lynn Town hit by Covid-19 scare

King's Lynn Town have called off a number of games because of a Covid-19 scare Picture: Ian Burt

No decision on Whitlingham and Holt Hall fate, councillors say

Holt Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Disappointing’ - council leader planning to scrap climate role criticised

The leader of a council which has repeatedly refused to declare a climate emergency plans to scrap a cabinet role with responsibility for the environment. Pictured, West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long. Photo: Ian Burt

New K&P manager Herbert makes double winning start

The late winner from Kirkley and Pakefield's Louis Tillett in their 2-1 triumph over Woodbridge Town. Pictures: Bryan Grint