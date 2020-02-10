Storm Ciara: Pubs suffer losses having cancelled Sunday lunch due to power cuts

The Old Ram Coaching Inn has been without power since yesterday, Inset, owner Victoria MacDonald. Picture: The Old Ram Coaching Inn The Old Ram Coaching Inn

Businesses have made "significant" losses as a result of Storm Ciara, resorting to cooking breakfast on camper stoves and serving sandwiches by candlelight.

The Falcon at Pullham Market. Picture: The Falcon The Falcon at Pullham Market. Picture: The Falcon

Pubs and restaurants across the region have been without power since yesterday morning, and have had to get creative to serve customers who didn't have time to cancel reservations.

The Old Ram Coaching Inn at Tivetshall St. Mary lost power yesterday morning, and had to contact around 100 people who had booked Sunday lunch with them.

"It will be a significant loss but we're counting our blessings that the loss of power is the worst that happened. We've still got a roof over our heads so we just cracked on and did what we could," owner Victoria MacDonald.

"We did have five rooms booked overnight which we couldn't cancel," she went on. "I couldn't have asked for more fantastic guests. We had the fire roaring and served sandwiches and cheese boards by candlelight. Then any lunches or breakfasts we're cooking on camper stoves. You just have to get creative and carry on."

The Falcon got creative by filling empty bottles with fairy lights in lieu of electricity. Picture: The Falcon The Falcon got creative by filling empty bottles with fairy lights in lieu of electricity. Picture: The Falcon

Ms MacDonald added that the business would have power back this afternoon.

Thousands of homes and businesses were left without power following the 60mph winds recorded over the weekend.

And because homes were without power, they popped into their local, said John Foster, owner of The Falcon at Pulham Market.

"We lost a bit of trade because we couldn't serve Sunday lunch - we had abut 30 people booked in," Mr Foster said. "But because people didn't have electricity they came into the pub. We had the fire roaring and lit lots of candles.

"It was nice because nobody really had mobile phone charge so everyone was sat playing board or card games. The bar was obviously open and if anyone was really hungry we made them scrambled eggs on the log burner."

Ms MacDonald, as well as many other business owners, will be turning to their insurers for help.

A spokesman for Aviva, which employs around 5,000 people in Norwich, said: "In terms of what we're seeing at the moment, the claims we have received so far are pretty widespread across the UK, so we'll be using our full network of field consultants to cover claims in each region.

"It's too early to say what the cost may be at this stage."