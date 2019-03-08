Search

Norwich drinkers invited to invest in BrewDog pub as chain looks to open new sites

PUBLISHED: 13:33 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 08 April 2019

Brewdog's new soon to open pub on Princes Street, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2016

Regulars at Norwich’s BrewDog pub are being offered a stake in the chain.

The craft beer specialist is inviting its fans to invest in the business in a crowdfund to raise funds for new breweries, bars, and other projects.

The brewer told existing investors - known as “equity punks” - over the weekend that it would seek to raise a fresh £7m.

MORE: 50 of East Anglia’s biggest firm’s gender pay gaps revealed



BrewDog opened its doors to the Norwich public in April 2016, and has become a popular venue in the three years since.

If the company reaches the targeted amount, it would bring the total raised since BrewDog’s first equity crowdfunding round in 2010 to £74m.

Founder James Watt said: “Since Equity for Punks first began we have been blown away by their enthusiasm in rising up against bad beer alongside us.

“The growth BrewDog has shown over the last decade could only have been achieved with the encouragement and support of our kick-ass Equity Punk community. But we are far from being done yet.”

BrewDog said the new cash would go towards several projects announced this month.

These include the opening of the third DogHouse hotel in London and the development of a recently acquired brewery in Germany.

