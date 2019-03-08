Search

Kings Head at Brooke announces closure

PUBLISHED: 12:07 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 25 March 2019

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant

Archant

The Kings Head in Brooke has announced it is closing, and has cancelled its Mother’s Day reservations.

A sign in the Kings Head window announcing its closure. Picture: ArchantA sign in the Kings Head window announcing its closure. Picture: Archant

The pub in Norwich Road has made calls to customers to inform them that bookings have been cancelled, as well as posting a sign in its front door declaring the eatery “Closed until further notice”.

This is not the first time the pub has been in hot water.

In December 2017 tenants, and subsequently owners, Mark Bridges and Nathan Horsfall struck a deal with the building’s leaseholders to extend their tenancy of the building.

In 2018 they bought the building outright.

Prior to being purchased by the pair, it had been owned by the Last Wine Bars Ltd.

The building is Grade II Listed and dates back to 1627, when it was a cottage.

