Kings Head at Brooke announces closure

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant Archant

The Kings Head in Brooke has announced it is closing, and has cancelled its Mother’s Day reservations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A sign in the Kings Head window announcing its closure. Picture: Archant A sign in the Kings Head window announcing its closure. Picture: Archant

The pub in Norwich Road has made calls to customers to inform them that bookings have been cancelled, as well as posting a sign in its front door declaring the eatery “Closed until further notice”.

This is not the first time the pub has been in hot water.

MORE: See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let



In December 2017 tenants, and subsequently owners, Mark Bridges and Nathan Horsfall struck a deal with the building’s leaseholders to extend their tenancy of the building.

In 2018 they bought the building outright.

Prior to being purchased by the pair, it had been owned by the Last Wine Bars Ltd.

The building is Grade II Listed and dates back to 1627, when it was a cottage.