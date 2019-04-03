Search

Norfolk petrol prices see highest hike in the UK - but which town is cheapest?

03 April, 2019 - 15:43
Fuel prices have rocketed in Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk residents have seen the highest hike in diesel prices in the past month than any other place in the country.

Diesel prices in Norfolk, and the East of England region more generally, have seen prices rise by 0.99p between March 3 and March 31 according to the RAC.

This puts the price of a litre of diesel at £1.31p, compared to £1.30 just 28 days before.

On a litre-by-lire break down this seems fairly small, but to fill up the tank of a Ford Focus at 52 litres, drivers will pay just over £68 now instead of £63 three weeks before.

Norfolk drivers are paying well above the national average for their diesel fuel, with the average UK driver paying 130.67p for a litre at the end of last month.

The average price across the UK only rose by 70p a litre.

The region has always been among the most expensive places to fill up, both in diesel and in unleaded, however the price of unleaded prices has lagged behind diesel.

Despite this, inflation of unleaded prices is rising at a faster rate than diesel fuel.

For the same period, unleaded petrol in Norfolk rose 1.68p a litre to 123.24p.

Compared to a national scale, this is actually well below the national average – which saw unleaded petrol rise around 2p a litre for the 28 day period.

But despite inflation of prices slowing, Norfolk drivers are paying around 1p more a litre than other places in the country.

The cheapest place to fill your tank is Northern Ireland at just over £1.20 a litre, with consumers also seeing the lowest amount of inflation.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Throughout March the wholesale price of diesel was on average 6p a litre more than petrol. This gap has now closed which should hopefully bring some relief to drivers of diesel vehicles. If retailers play fair with motorists the price of the fuel should fall by around 3p a litre in the next fortnight whereas petrol looks like it’s set to rise further with at least a penny or two likely to go on in the coming weeks.”

