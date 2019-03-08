'Norfolk people will be denied a home and landlords will go to the wall'

Have you faced eviction from your rental home? Landlords face increased difficulty in getting rid of tenants if new proposals to scrap the Section 21 notice go ahead. Pic: www. gettyimages.co.uk

Renters in need may struggle to find a home if proposals go ahead to scrap the process of eviction at short notice.

Charles Clarke, chairman of the ELA, Eastern Landlords Association, warns that the proposals for getting rid of the Section 21 eviction notice could mean people in need will find it harder to get a rental home. Pic: Archant. Charles Clarke, chairman of the ELA, Eastern Landlords Association, warns that the proposals for getting rid of the Section 21 eviction notice could mean people in need will find it harder to get a rental home. Pic: Archant.

Charles Clarke, the chairman of the ELA, Eastern Landlords Association, described the government plans as 'ill thought out and not practical.”

“Socially deprived people, those on lower incomes and who perhaps have had problems with drugs or alcohol just won't be able to find rented accommodation because landlords will not take a gamble on letting their properties to them if they know they cannot ask them to leave if there is a problem,” he said.

“A landlord will choose to leave their property void if necessary rather than face the problem of not getting their rent paid. Landlords have mortgages to pay. They also don't use a Section 21 eviction notice unless they really have to because it costs about £325 to go to court so it isn't done lightly.”

The government says it wants to protect renters from 'unethical' landlords and give them more long-term security, so is considering outlawing the Section 21 notice which gives landlords the ability to evict renters without a reason after their fixed-term tenancy period ends.

Mr Clarke added: “The proposals are also not practical; how will local authorities monitor the situation? For many landlords they are just going to sell up rather than go to the wall because they've got a tenant who 'can't pay, won't pay' who they can't evict. It's ill thought out and will deprive the people who need accommodation the most.”

The proposals have been campaigned for in London. Amina Gichinga, from the Renters Union said: “This campaign success is a vital first step to ending profiteering from housing and towards a housing model based on homes for people, not profit.

“Section 21 is a pernicious piece of legislation that renters across the country will be glad to see the back of.

“The law allows landlords to evict their tenants at a moment's notice, leaving misery and homelessness in its wake. This fear of eviction discourages renters from complaining about disrepair and poor conditions.”

