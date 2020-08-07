Search

New paddle boarding business lets you explore Norfolk Broads

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 August 2020

Paddle Boarding comes to Norfolk Broads Picture: Norfolk Paddle Boards

Paddle Boarding comes to Norfolk Broads Picture: Norfolk Paddle Boards

A new paddle board business which lets people explore the Norfolk Broads independently says it has been “crazy busy” as people look to make the most of summer.

Norfolk Paddle Boards, where inflatable paddle boards along with all the safety equipment can be rented, launched last month to allow more people to enjoy “the newest water sports movement in the world”, according to its founder.

Founder Lee Tayler wanted to create an experience for people to explore Norwich and the surrounding area, where he has lived for the past 10 years, which was safe and gave them the opportunity to relax by the river while taking in nature.

The business only started on July 17 and Mr Tayler said he has been overwhelmed with how “crazy busy” it has been. Eighty percent of his customers have re-booked and the boards are nearly fully booked for the next couple of weeks.

“It is a new craze that has taken off. People are seeing Norfolk in a new perspective,” said Mr Tayler. “Paddle boarding has numerous health benefits associated with it and it is great for your wellbeing.”

Those looking to get out on the river do not need any previous experience and the inflatable paddle boards can be rented for up to 23 hours. The boards can be deflated and packed into the bag provided, to make it easier to travel, alongside a pump for efficiency and safety equipment.

For more information on how to book visit the Norfolk Paddle Boards page on Facebook.

