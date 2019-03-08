Whale spotting and beer spa holidays added to Norwich Airport destinations

The Blue Lagoon is now a destination on offer from Norwich Airport. Picture: Super Break Super Break

Passengers from Norwich Airport are being offered Icelandic whale watching tours and beer spas thanks to a new programme announced by a holiday provider.

Whale watching will now be available to Norwich Airport passengers. Picture: Super Break Whale watching will now be available to Norwich Airport passengers. Picture: Super Break

Super Break has continued its deal with Norwich Airport after its success last year, and has updated its offerings from the Norfolk airport.

Holidaymakers flying out of Norwich will now have direct access to the Myvatn Nature Baths of Iceland, also known as the ‘Blue Lagoon of the North’.

Whale and dolphin watching expeditions will also be on offer, with passengers taken to Eeyjafjörður to see the resident humpback whales, harbour porpoises and dolphins.

Other offerings include snowmobiling in Northern Iceland and a Beer Spa comprising of a beer bath and tap with unlimited ale.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: “North Iceland is a place of dramatic contrasts, from snow-capped mountains and glaciers to rugged lava fields and thermal spas.

“We are delighted that Super Break is once again offering such an exciting package from Norwich, giving passengers such an exclusive opportunity from their local airport.”

The flights to northern Iceland will be launching from February 2020.