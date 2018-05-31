Search

Advanced search

Norfolk MP defends government’s 14-day quarantine policy for UK arrivals

PUBLISHED: 12:25 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 04 June 2020

Brandon Lewis. Photo: Bill Smith

Brandon Lewis. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2014

A Norfolk MP has defended the government’s decision to bring in a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals into the UK, despite warnings it could cripple the aviation industry.

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, said now was the Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, said now was the "right time" to bring in quarantine measures for UK arrivals. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Northern Ireland secretary and MP for Great Yarmouth, Brandon Lewis, said that now was “the right time” to introduce the measures.

From June 8, all arrivals into the UK must quarantine for two weeks or face a fine of up to £1,000. This applies to anyone coming from abroad, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

Arrivals will be asked to give their address and phone number and their whereabouts will be monitored.

In response to accusations that this was the wrong time to be imposing the quarantine, Mr Lewis said: “When you have higher community transmission rates, like we did in March, the difference of someone coming into the country with the virus is marginal.

Aircraft in storage at Norwich Airport as airports around the UK are closed in the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Denise BradleyAircraft in storage at Norwich Airport as airports around the UK are closed in the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Denise Bradley

“But as community transmission rates get lower, someone coming into the country with the virus will have a much bigger impact.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “Doing this in March or late February wouldn’t have made sense given rates were so high. And though it seems like a long time ago, at the beginning of this we were taking action at the airports - we even had specific NHS facilities in place for people when they first returned to the UK.

“We will be reviewing the situation every three weeks.”

Concerns about the rules have also been raised by the aviation industry, with calls for a lockdown lift on flying by the end of June or the prospect of economic ruin.

A spokeswoman for Norwich Airport previously said: “We echo the Airport Operators Association’s (AOA) disappointment that the government has decided to go ahead with a simplistic, blanket approach to quarantining all arrivals, without any consultation with industry.

“As per the AOA’s response on behalf of the aviation industry, we believe the UK should move towards a science-led, risk-based approach as soon as possible, or risk being left behind.”

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, said at Wednesday’s daily briefing that the measures are most effective “when the number of cases is low, and when applied to countries from higher rates”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cars banned from town centre streets as shops reopen

Blyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council firm which lost millions set to get £21m loan to prevent collapse

A council is set to loan up to £21m to its own housing company - which lost £6m of public cash - to prevent it going into liquidation. Photo: Archant

New Greggs store to be unveiled on retail park

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24