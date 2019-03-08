Search

What are Norfolk’s favourite brands?

PUBLISHED: 10:10 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 11 April 2019

Lego tops the league table of our favourite brands. Here Norwich with its market was built in Lego at an event at the Forum last year. Pic: Archant.

We may hate accidentally standing on it but Lego remains our top brand with Amazon the most ‘relevant’ in the new 2019 league of superbrands.

Sarah West, managing director of Full Mix Marketing. Pic: Full Mix Marketing.Sarah West, managing director of Full Mix Marketing. Pic: Full Mix Marketing.

Lego has again topped the annual superbrands index, which each year invites 2,500 British shoppers and industry experts to judge 1,500 brands based on “quality, reliability and distinction”.

A second league table ranks the brands considered most ‘relevant’ and both are a strong indication of which firms are successful and which need to worry.

For 2019, Apple moved up one place to second in the overall rankings, reversing positions with Gillette which was ranked third.

Sarah West, managing director of Norwich’s Full Mix Marketing, which helps build brands for businesses, said: “Branding is very powerful and often underestimated. More than just a name or logo, it’s a way to communicate a lot of information quickly to your target customers.

“From a technology giant to a local hairdresser, getting it right can have an enormous impact on success.

“However, brands are all about reputation and can quickly become damaged by poor customer service, negative publicity or bad products. However, brands can also fail because they misunderstand their customers and no longer reflect the qualities or attributes they’re looking for.”

The top 10 UK consumer brands:

1. Lego

2. Apple

3. Gillette

4. Rolex

5. British Airways

6. Coca-Cola

7. Andrex

8. Mastercard

9. Visa

10. Dyson

In the ‘most relevant’ league table which asks consumers to focus on “shifts in use and importance” of a brand, not their emotional attachment to it, Amazon came top. with discount supermarket Aldi second over rival Lidl coming sixth, and fixed fee estate agency Purplebricks also made the top 10. Interestingly, Facebook and Instagram were not in the top ranking.

Top 10 most relevant UK consumer brands:

1. Amazon

2. Aldi

3. Macmillan Cancer Support

4. Netflix

5. Google

6. Lidl

7. PayPal

8. Visa

9. Heathrow

10 Purplebricks

Stephen Cheliotis, chief executive of The Centre for Brand Analysis (TCBA) which compiles the league tables, said: “Those brands performing strongly in the relevancy index pose a threat to the more established brands.”

