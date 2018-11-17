Search

Agency is eyeing future growth after completing merger with London firm

17 November, 2018 - 05:30
The three Shorthose Russell owners. From left, Ed Potter, Pete Joyner and Peter Newland. Picture: Shorthose Russell.

Archant

A Norfolk marketing agency which represents some of the county’s biggest brands says it has its sights set on growth after completing a merger with a London counterpart.

Shorthose Russell has linked up with Shoreditch-based design consultancy Newl&Potter

The deal means the new-look agency now has a London office, a 24-strong team with seven new designers, and a combined turnover of £1.2m.

Shorthose Russell managing director Pete Joyner said the move would bolster the firm’s offer to clients and help it achieve its ambitious growth plans over the next five years.

He said: “Our aim is simple – we want to become the most respected marketing communications agency in the region and this merger puts us in the perfect position to grow further and realise that potential.

“We’ve developed a truly dynamic digital marketing team at Shorthose over the last few years – a strategy that has really paid off in connecting clients to their audiences. Strengthening our creative offer was the logical next step and now the merger is complete we’re able to add more value than ever before.”

The agency has a roster of national and regional clients which include Hoseasons, RG Carter, Jarrolds, the Royal Norfolk Show, Hotel du Vin, Planet Hollywood and Cole & Son.

It has also recently won business from Cawston-based Broadland Wineries and JD Cooling for web build and digital work, as well as brand development for supplements company Muscleform in Wymondham.

It is also looking to develop a separate brand to make the most of its experience in the travel and tourism sector.

The new business is jointly owned by Mr Joyner and former Newl&Potter owners Peter Newland and Ed Potter – both of whom grew up in Norwich before building their company in London over the last 17 years, working with brands including Next, John Lewis, Jigsaw and Oasis.

The three owners will also sit on the board of Shorthose Russell, alongside chairman Chris Murphy, the founder and former owner of the advertising agency now known as Big Dog.

Shorthose Russell was founded in 1996 and has its Norwich office at Meridian Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew outside Norwich.

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

