Norfolk marina invests in cutting-edge technology to improve efficiency

The new CNC cutter at Goodchild Marina.

Norfolk boat builder Goodchild Marine Services is looking to improve efficiency and speed up growth having invested in a computer numerical control (CNC) router.

The machinery to create cuts of the same shape and size, and speeds up the production line.

Alan Goodchild, managing director, said: “In our yard it will produce one-off components, which is fairly unique, to support us with greater speed and accuracy.

“This year is our 40th year in business, we have a great order book and some extremely exciting projects under way, so now is a very good time to invest in this type of manufacturing technology.”

With future growth in mind, the award-winning business in Burgh Castle also plans to develop and expand its workforce.

Mr Goodchild added: “We are very fortunate to employ hugely talented engineers, laminators and boat builders, but as the workload strengthens, so does the drive for recruitment.”