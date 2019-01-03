Search

Norfolk manufacturers report dismal domestic sales figures and staffing crisis

03 January, 2019 - 06:00
not a single manufacturing firm in Norfolk reported an increase in domestic orders and sales. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The British Chambers of Commerce’s final quarterly economic survey of 2018 has revealed stagnating levels of growth and falling business confidence as a result of Brexit.

The findings highlight continued labour shortages in Norfolk, as 79% of manufacturers that tried to recruit report difficulties in finding the right staff, whilst in the Norfolk services sector, 74% reported that they were struggling to recruit.

On top of this, not a single manufacturing firm in Norfolk reported an increase in domestic orders and sales.

Despite this, the county’s businesses have reported a rise in export orders and sales, with both rising to 43 percentage points from 27 and 38 respectively.

Nova Fairbank, head of policy, governance and public affairs for Norfolk Chamber of Commerce said: “Domestic activity in the dominant Norfolk services sector weakened for the second successive quarter, with consumer-facing firms particularly downbeat amid subdued household spending levels and tightening cashflow.

“Our manufacturing sector had an underwhelming three months, with significant cost pressures and moderating global demand weighing on activity in the sector.”

