'It was putrid' - Norfolk Lidl removes fish from shelves

A Norfolk branch of Lidl was forced to pull nine packs of fish off its shelves after a grandfather raised concerns over its "putrid" smell.

The Lidl in Wymondham had to remove 9 packets of sea bass from shelves.

Colin Farrow, 77, bought a packet of sea bass on Wednesday from the Lidl in Wymondham but recoiled at the smell when the packet was opened.

The commercial genealogist, who then contacted South Norfolk Council with his concerns, said: "You can't liken the smell of bad fish to anything else. It was putrid and obviously not fit for human consumption. My gosh it was bad."

The sea bass packet, which contained two fillets, was sealed with an expiry date of Sunday, August 18.

Mr Farrell said: "My first thought was that this was really quite serious. My wife, Andrea, is recovering from cancer and is diabetic. This is something we could really do without."

The environmental health team at South Norfolk Council investigated the store on Thursday afternoon.

And in an email to Mr and Mrs Farrow, the council said: "Nine packs of the same product with the same use by date were showing signs of food spoilage and were promptly removed from sale by the store manager."

They said the problem was believed to be with the product, rather than how it had been kept by the store.

"All refrigeration was working correctly," the email said, before adding that a request had been made with Lidl to alert all UK stores of a potential problem.

But Mr Farrow, a regular Lidl shopper, said the experience will change his shopping habits as he no longer trusts the store.

He said: "I'm not going to buy fish at Lidl ever again. The prices are good there but they have been really unstuck this time. Something has gone badly wrong as it wasn't just a rogue pack.

"It's better to buy fish from Waitrose or a store which has an open fish counter."

A spokesperson for Lidl said: "We were sorry to hear of this matter, as it is never our intention for our customers to be dissatisfied in any way.

"Following confirmation from the local authority that there are no issues with refrigeration at our store, we have requested further product information, so that we can look into this matter with the supplier."