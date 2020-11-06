Driving tests pushed back until next year amid second national lockdown

Driving tests have been cancelled amid the second national lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto monkeybusinessimages

Norfolk’s learner drivers may not be able to take their test until March next year at the earliest, as tests are cancelled amid the second national lockdown.

It has been one of the most difficult years to get a driving licence, after another lockdown has once again put lessons and tests on hold.

All tests booked in November have been cancelled and for those learning to drive with tests booked in December, it is feared a lack of lesson time will make passing difficult.

A spokesman from the DVSA (Driving and Vehicle Standard Agency) said: “Following the Government announcement on tougher national restrictions on Thursday, November 5, driver and rider tests will be suspended in England until December 2.

“We will be contacting those affected to provide further guidance as soon as we can.”

Vanessa Applin is a driving instructor based in Norwich who said it has been a “nightmare” for anyone learning to drive.

She said: “I have had one poor girl who had her first test booked in April but that got cancelled due to the first lockdown.

“She was eventually able to take a test in September and didn’t pass and she had another test booked for next week which has now been cancelled.

“She isn’t going to be able to get a test now until at least March. That is nearly a whole year since she was originally meant to take the test.

“I have also got people who have tests booked for the first couple of weeks of December who now can’t have lessons until potentially the second of December and obviously they really need those lessons to make sure they are ready for their tests.”

Martin Wright, a driving instructor from Thorpe St Andrew, has managed to see ten of his learners pass since the first lockdown.

He added: “Tests this month can no longer go ahead, but the DVSA they haven’t said when those people who had booked tests will be able to re-book.

“I have a young girl whose test is a day after lockdown but I’m not allowed to do driving lessons, so we will have to try and change it to give me a chance to get her test ready.

“It has just pushed everything back again. It has been difficult for people to get their licence this year.”