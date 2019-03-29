Search

Mills & Reeve celebrate Sunday Times 100 success for 16th year

29 March, 2019 - 08:47
The Mills & Reeve team celebrate being named in the Sunday Times Top 100 for the 16th year running. Picture: Gary Rowsel Photography

Norwich’s Mills & Reeve is celebrating their successes, having won a sackful of accolades in the past few months.

The national law firm has been named for the 16th year in the Sunday Times Best Companies to Work for list, as well as taking home a number of other trophies to its newly refurbished offices in St James Court.

The firm took the opportunity to celebrate its success with a special day in all the offices on Friday, March 25, with sweet sixteen cakes and chocolates for everyone.

James Hunter, head of the Norwich office said: “It’s been quite a year for the firm and a fantastic endorsement of the culture we work hard to maintain. We strongly believe that if our culture is right, all the important things like outstanding service and delighted clients follow naturally.”

The firm won the prestigious Legal Week Law Firm of the Year in November beating off strong competition from other national firms. The judges were particularly impressed by the firm’s growth and ambition, as well as the talent management and employee development programmes.

This was followed up by winning the same accolade by RollOnFriday in February.

The online site provides news, views and gossip on the legal profession, and the award is  voted for by staff at law firms across the UK.

The annual survey asks people to rate everything from leadership skills to the quality of the biscuits.

Claire Clarke, managing partner at Mills & Reeve said: “We were delighted to win a second Law Firm of the Year award.

“We like to see Mills & Reeve as a non-hierarchical firm and a great example of that was  how we involved so many people across the firm, from lawyers to business services, in shaping our strategy.”

As well as its offices in Norwich’s Whitefriars, the company also has sites in Cambridge, London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester. It employs over 1,000 people - half of which are lawyers.

Its work spans a range of legal sectors and jurisdictions for a diverse set of clients: from the FTSE 250 to fast-growth start-ups, from individuals to some of the world’s most established organisations.

