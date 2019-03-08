Search

Fate of Norwich's Jamie's Italian sealed as chain collapses

PUBLISHED: 10:16 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 22 May 2019

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade has closed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade has closed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The fate of the Jamie's Italian restaurant in Norwich has been sealed.

Questions still hung over the empty unit in the city's Royal Arcade after the celebrity chef vowed to turn the chain around and come back stronger.

But following the Norfolk eatery's closure in January, the entire chain of Jamie's Italian has now collapsed.

Administrators KPMG have closed 22 of the chef's 25 restaurants, after investment could not be secured to keep them trading.

Around 1,300 people are estimated to work for the UK business in total.

Jamie Oliver took to Twitter to express his sadness, saying he was "devastated" and thanking those who "put their hearts and souls into this business over the years".

In an official statement, the chef added: "We launched Jamie's Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK high street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best-in-class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service. And we did exactly that."

