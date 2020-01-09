Norfolk in top 10 in the country for family-friendly hotels

A tidy Norfolk sign on the A134 near Thetford.

Norfolk is among the top 10 destinations for family-friendly hotels in the country, according to a new survey.

London is top of the list with 26 family-friendly AA-rated hotels with Devon in second place and the county with the most family-friendly hotels outside of the capital, with 25 hotels offering family-friendly facilities and services such as baby-sitting or listening services (44pc), cots (96pc), highchairs (96pc), children's menus or portions (96pc) and beyond.

Norfolk is 10th on the list with 11 hotels each offering family friendly facilities while Suffolk is eighth on the list with 13 hotels in the county offering family friendly facilities.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA media, said: "There are a huge variety of hotels suited to families in the UK, with over 400 establishments offering child-friendly facilities."