Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

PUBLISHED: 07:45 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 06 June 2019

Archant

Norwich insurance company Aviva will cut around 1,800 jobs over the next three years to save the firm £300m.

Aviva, which employs 30,000 people across the UK, is looking to reduce expenses by £300m per year by 2022.

The company, which has offices in Surrey Street, says it will look to ensure that redundancies are kept to a minimum and has engaged with Unite and employee representative bodies and will continue to consult on proposals.

Maurice Tulloch, chief executive officer, said: "Today is the first step in our plan to make Aviva simpler, more competitive and more commercial. But there are also clear opportunities to improve.

"Reducing Aviva's costs is essential to remain competitive and this means tough decisions and job losses which I do not take lightly. We will do all we can to minimise redundancies and support our people through this.

"I am also determined to crack Aviva's complexity, an issue which has held back our performance for too long. Today's changes will begin to reduce complexity, cost and duplication, enabling Aviva to be better at serving our customers and delivering stronger results for our shareholders."

The group said savings will also be made across central costs, contractor and consultant spend, reduction in project spend and in other areas.

It has not given a split of which teams or offices will be affected, but said the cuts will be made across its UK and international operations.

Customers will not see any changes as a result of the UK split, it said.

It comes as part of a revamp of the group by new chief executive Mr Tulloch, who took on the top job in March.

Aviva also announced plans to split its UK life and general insurance businesses to "enable stronger accountability and greater management focus".

The combined business was previously led by Andy Briggs, who stepped down in April just weeks after he missed out on the top job.

He remains with the insurer until October 23 to support an orderly transition.

