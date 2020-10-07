Search

Norfolk hotel rated one of quirkiest in the UK

PUBLISHED: 13:13 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 07 October 2020

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Dial House in Reepham has been rated by the editors of the Good Hotel Guide as one of the quirkiest hotels in the country.

The guide labelled the hotel, owned by Hannah Springham and her husband Andrew, as “unashamedly quirky but very comfortably and engagingly so”.

Mrs Springham said she was “utterly bowled over” by the accolade and praised the hotel team for all their hard work post lockdown.

The majority of the rooms in the Georgian building are geographically themed with guests able to experience locations such as China and Italy.

Other features in the hotel include a revolving bookcase, a vintage record library and roll top baths in the rooms.

Mrs Springham, who also owns Farmyard Restaurant in Norwich alongside her husband, said: “We are utterly bowled over this morning! It’s a total surprise and such a delight to hear that the effort of the whole team is being rewarded in this way. The Good Hotel Guide is a well-respected institution and one we are extremely proud to be a part of.

“We love the fact that they’ve rewarded us with their ‘2021 Editor’s choice for Quirky Hotels’ award because we pride ourselves on being a bit different.

“The whole team have worked so hard to ensure we have reopened, post lockdown at the top of our game with seasonal and locally sourced, hand crafted food by our executive chef Andrew and our head chef Joe Walker who enjoy changing dishes daily as the produce our wonderful county offers changes as the seasons do around us.”

The Good Hotel Guide also recognised Tuddenham Mill in Suffolk on the list.

The mill features a waterwheel in the bar and the gearing apparatus of this 18th-century mill is on show in the beamed dining room.

Guests can also stay in Hobbit-style huts in the meadow, which have hot tubs on the terrace, and some rooms have access to the millstream, where swans glide beside the enormous chimney.

