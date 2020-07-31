Norfolk hotel named one of best in country by Tripadvisor
PUBLISHED: 11:48 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 31 July 2020
A hotel in north Norfolk has scooped multiple accolades in this year’s Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.
The Beechwood Hotel in North Walsham was named in three different “best of the best” lists by the travel website which every year collates reviews, ratings and shares from travellers to highlight the finest places to stay around the world.
The country house hotel, which is owned by Hugh and Emma Asher, features in the top 25 lists for small hotels and hotels for service in the UK. The hotel was also named one of the most romantic places to stay in the country, something it was honoured for in 2017.
Mr Asher puts the success of the hotel down to the excellent service it provides to customers.
“We have an amazing team of chefs and a fantastic front of house team who are always at hand to help our customers and we really do pride ourselves on going that extra mile for our customers,” he said. “We feature lots of four poster rooms with roll top baths and spa rooms. This helps to provide that romantic feel.
“Norfolk is a fantastic county and it’s great to be welcoming people and showing them what we are all about.”
From the mid-1930s to 1967 The Beechwood was known as The Shrubs and was the home of Drs Peter and Margaret McLeod who were close friends of crime writer Agatha Christie.
Dame Agatha was a regular visitor, staying with the McLeods in room number 9 for a month at a time, writing her novels in a summerhouse in the grounds.
The world famous author would travel incognito to the town using the surname of her husband Sir Max Mallowan.
The Beechwood Hotel has accumulated over 1,300 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor and has been awarded four stars from the AA which rewards excellence in hospitality, service, cleanliness and food.
Mrs Asher added: “We are absolutely delighted. We get lots of lovely feedback from Tripadvisor.”
