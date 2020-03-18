Search

Advanced search

‘There’s more they can do’: Hospitality sector asks for better government backing

PUBLISHED: 15:59 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 18 March 2020

Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts (inset) said the government can go further to support the hospitality sector. Pictures: GoogleMaps/RichardBainbridge

Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts (inset) said the government can go further to support the hospitality sector. Pictures: GoogleMaps/RichardBainbridge

GoogleMaps/RichardBainbridge

The hospitality industry has welcomed a raft of measures aimed at steadying the industry following the coronavirus outbreak – but said the government could go further.

The Hop In a micropub in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hop In a micropub in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pubs, restaurants and bars have previously spoken of their “heartbreak” that customers have been told to stay away by the government.

MORE: ‘We will remain open’ - Pubs fighting to stay open amid coronavirus social distancing

However chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that he was extending the business rates holiday to all firms in the hospitality sector and was also funding grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 for small businesses.

The news was welcomed by Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts Restaurant in Norwich, but he said there was more to be done.

He said: “Of course these measures are very welcome – but the grant of £25,000 would cover the wages I pay for a month. That’s before you add in rent, electricity, paying suppliers.

“What would be really helpful is if they suspended National Insurance or pension contributions for four or six months. That’s money that a lot of businesses already have put away to give to government that could be used if we knew we could keep it.”

He added: “I’ve never had a business loan either, so when the government said they’d be offering them at very ‘reasonable’ rates my question is ‘What does that mean?’.”

Bullards Gin is the distiller operating out of the Ten Bells, which is also in St Benedicts Street.

Chairman Russell Evans said: “People are popping in on their lunchtime and are so relieved we’re still open. We spoke to our bank this morning following the announcement, but although all this money has been announced we’re still not sure how to go about getting it.”

MORE: Loganair reduces flights by 55% due to coronavirus In North Walsham, Richard Cornwall of micropub Hop In, said: “We’re too small for some of it to really impact us – we were already exempt from a lot of things because of our size.

“Of course these measures are very welcome, but I’d like to see some support longer term. I don’t know what it would look like, but something that when all of this is over would increase the public’s confidence to come in.”

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Department store closes 21 branches due to coronavirus

A much loved department store chain which collapsed into administration in January is closing its final stores after retail was hit by coronavirus concerns. Photo: Archant

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

UEA cancels medical exams, allowing final-year students to join coronavirus fight this summer

The UEA has cancelled written exams for final-year students this summer. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant
Drive 24