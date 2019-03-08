Search

Couple given 'cleaning store room' likened to hostel on £1,800 luxury holiday

PUBLISHED: 08:17 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 22 May 2019

The room Peter and Amanda Smith (inset) were given. Photo: Peter Smith

Peter Smith

A Norfolk couple who jetted off to Kos to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary were given a room previously used as a cleaning store instead of the luxury room they were promised.

The room Peter and Amanda Smith were orignally given. Photo: Peter SmithThe room Peter and Amanda Smith were orignally given. Photo: Peter Smith

Peter and Amanda Smith, from Thurlton, booked their getaway to Tingaki as part of a £1,800 all-inclusive trip to mark their special milestone.

But while they were expecting a hotel room advertised as "oozing Greek chic and sophistication", what they got when they arrived on May 9 was described by Mr Smith as being like a "hostel".

Mr Smith, who said he was later told the room at the Gaia in Style hotel had been used as a cleaning store, posted on holiday company Jet2's Facebook page in frustration.

The 56-year-old health and safety manager said: "Jet2, first picture is from your website and is what I booked. Second picture is what I got after apparently being 'upgraded' to [a] sea view room.

Peter and Amanda Smith went to Kos for their 28th wedding anniversary. Photo: Peter SmithPeter and Amanda Smith went to Kos for their 28th wedding anniversary. Photo: Peter Smith

"I know not all the rooms will be identical but our room is like a room in a hostel compared to the picture on the website.

"Spoke to customer services and hotel, got nowhere.

"We are putting up with it as we [are] only sleeping in [the] room, but feel we have been tricked."

Mr Smith said the hotel insisted this was their standard room, and suggested the only difference was the colour.

Peter Smith's complaint Jet2. Photo: Peter SmithPeter Smith's complaint Jet2. Photo: Peter Smith

But he said after complaining to Jet2 they were able to remedy the situation and their team leader contacted him straight away.

They were moved to a better quality room, and also received two £50 Jet2 vouchers.

He said: "The point is that I could not believe hotel were trying to tell me that our room was what we had booked."

He added: "It has been suggested by the Jet2 rep [it] was an old cleaning store room.

The room Peter and Amanda Smith were given after complaining. Photo: Peter SmithThe room Peter and Amanda Smith were given after complaining. Photo: Peter Smith

"It is quite unbelievable that the hotel could create and suggest that the first room is the same as the others.

"Jet2 noted that the first room must not be allocated to their customers."

A Jet2 spokeswoman said: 'Our team has been in touch with Peter and moved him to another room, which he is happy with.

"The images on our website accurately represent the different types of room available at this hotel."

