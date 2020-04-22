Search

Advanced search

Video

Customers empty-handed as cruise company delays refunds by months

PUBLISHED: 14:32 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 22 April 2020

P&O has said it will take up to 60 days to return refunds to customers whose holidays it cancelled. PA Photo:Tim Ockenden

P&O has said it will take up to 60 days to return refunds to customers whose holidays it cancelled. PA Photo:Tim Ockenden

A Norfolk holidaymaker has said she has been “left high and dry” by a cruise operator – which cancelled her trip worth thousands but has not returned the cash.

The customer, who wished to remain anonymous, paid for a ten-night trip around Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar nearly a year ago, but it has been cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Having paid more than £2,300 for the P&O cruise trip for two, she has now been told she could be waiting months for the money to be returned.

MORE: ‘Will I get my money back?’ Holiday firms accused of breaking law

“My husband and I might do a cruise maybe once or twice a year, and we’ve done that for the past couple of years,” the customer said.

“But I will never book with P and O again – they ask for payment in full 12 weeks before the date of departure but they keep extending the period of how long it will take them to give us a refund.”

P&O is currently telling customers it will take them 60 days to return funds to customers.

“It’s one rule for them and another for us – they just want to hold onto our cash for as long as possible it seems,” she said. “They have left us high and dry, part of me thinks they’re just doing it and waiting to go bust.

“I’ve been furloughed and thankfully we’ll survive that – but some people will be in much worse situations than us and will need that cash back in the bank.”

P&O has directed customers wanting a refund to fill out an online form, or they have been offered a credit note worth 125% of their holiday.

MORE: Firm accused of putting ‘profits before people’ as 100 contractors brought onto site

A spokeswoman for P&O said: “Due to the extraordinary circumstances associated with Covid-19 and the associated impact to our customer contact centre team and wider business, refunds may take up to 60 days to be processed. We are obviously working through these as quickly as possible.”

An investigation published by Which? today suggested that delaying refunds by this long is in breach of the law.  Which? stated: “Under EU law, travel companies must refund customers within 14 days if their package holiday is cancelled.” When asked about this, the P&O spokesman stated: “These are unprecedented times and whilst we are processing these as fast as we are able, refunds may take up to 60 days to be processed. We are obviously working through these as quickly as possible though.”

“The communication has just been terrible,” said the customer. “The first time I called I was on hold for three and a half hours – they never answer emails. I can see them extending the time again instead of actually paying the invoice.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Decision reached on ending King’s Lynn Town’s season

A vital decision has been made regarding King's Lynn Town's seaosn Picture: Ian Burt

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Firm accused of putting ‘profits before people’ as 100 contractors brought onto site

The BWSC power plant at Snetterton reportedly brought 100 contractors onto site. Picture: GoogleMaps

Death of man in bath raises concerns other patients are at risk

Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.
Drive 24