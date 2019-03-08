Are you a cheese fan? You can now make your own

Visitors making their own cheese at Fielding Cottage. Picture: Jungle PR Jungle PR

Holidaymakers are being offered the chance to combine their time off with learning a new skill, with a holiday company launching goat cheese-making courses at their site.

Fielding Cottage has three holiday cottages in Honingham, and also makes goats cheese on the side.

Experts will be on hand throughout the course to help visitors, with the trip also featuring a tour of the state-of-the-art factory on the site.

Owner cheese maker Sam Steggles said: “We want to share our passion for producing cheese and showcase how we make our award winning goats cheese to enable our customers to get some hands on learning experience.

“Alongside our standard cheese-making courses we will offer custom cheese courses for groups, parties and corporate events - including team building exercises.”

For more information visit the Fielding Cottage website.