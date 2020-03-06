Heart doctor sells his Victorian home - the headquarters of a major cardiac charity

The property in the Golden Triangle, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Strutt & Parker

A retired cardiac doctor who helped raise more than £1m for people with heart problems is making changes to a charity - because he's moving house.

Dr Tony Page. Pic: Archant Dr Tony Page. Pic: Archant

Dr Tony Page, who worked as a consultant cardiologist before setting up the Norfolk Heart Trust, has based the organisation from his own home for the past 26 years.

Now he's moving house, the trust is to move from its Norwich base to become part of the Norfolk Community Foundation, originally set up in 2004 by the former Lord Bishop of Norwich, the Right Rev Graham James.

Dr Page is selling his Victorian three storey house in Norwich's Golden Triangle for £1.125m. Since 1994 he has worked tirelessly with other heart trust members to raise money launching the Balloons for Hearts campaign and Sparks4Hearts.

The property in the Golden Triangle, Norwich for sale. Pic: Homes24/Strutt & Parker The property in the Golden Triangle, Norwich for sale. Pic: Homes24/Strutt & Parker

One of his notable successes was to help fund angioplasty procedures at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, rather than patients having to go to Cambridge. This appeal was launched in 2005 and concluded in 2008, having raised funds for vital X-ray equipment, much from public donations.

In 2010 the Sparks4Hearts appeal raised £400,000 for hospital equipment to treat potentially life-threatening heart rhythm disorders. Late last year, the trust donated £55,000 to the cardiology unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to complete a fourth theatre for pacemakers and coronary intervention as well as £25,000 for an anaesthetic machine.

The property in the Golden Triangle, Norwich for sale. Pic: Homes24/Strutt & Parker The property in the Golden Triangle, Norwich for sale. Pic: Homes24/Strutt & Parker

The charity has always been based at Dr Page's office at home. He said: "We are planning for the trust to come under the Norfolk Community Foundation, it's a technical change and shouldn't make any difference to the public, I want to reassure people they can still continue to donate to us in the same way."

The house, for sale with Strutt & Parker, dates to 1896 and has two front reception rooms and original features such as high ceilings, picture rails, cornicing and grand fireplaces. There is also a conservatory, a modern kitchen and five bedrooms over two floors.

Outside is a garden and parking.

The Norfolk Community Foundation provides local funding and support for small local charities and voluntary groups enabling them to continue and grow with all money raised invested back in Norfolk.

