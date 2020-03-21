Search

Advanced search

Gyms forced to close reassure members over payments

PUBLISHED: 09:49 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 21 March 2020

The team at PureGym with manager, Jason Elves, right. Pic: Archant

The team at PureGym with manager, Jason Elves, right. Pic: Archant

Bosses of gyms in Norfolk forced to close over coronavirus have frozen memberships and planned exercises for members to do at home.

Owners and managers of gyms including Pure, which has three venues in Norwich and one in Wisbech, The Gym, which has two in Norwich, and Bannatyne’s, also with two in Norwich, had all hoped to stay open.

Many had introduced measures to slow the spread of the disease, but now have had to close their doors until further notice following the government’s decision.

Simon Hill, who owns independent gym Complete Fitness, on Heigham Street, said he was almost speechless.

“We’re in a strange, uncharted territory for all of us,” he posted on social media.

Many gyms were busy putting in place guidance on what happens to memberships going forward. Pure will not charge members while the gyms are closed - it has automatically stopped payments and when the gym is back open, will credit members’ first payment with any outstanding amount from current monthly subscriptions.

MORE: Pensioner describes ‘look of fear and shock’ as elderly find empty shelves at supermarket

You may also want to watch:

Jason Elves, manager, said: “At PureGym, the health and safety of our members, colleagues and self-employed personal trainers is our number one priority. While the closure of your club is a difficult situation for us all, we will continue to do everything we can to help our members. While we are closed, we will work hard to ensure your club is clean, safe, and ready for your return.”

Pure is bringing out a range of work-outs, on-demand classes and ideas for nutrition and wellbeing through its app.

The Gym also reassured members they won’t be charged. It posted advice stating: “At this stage we don’t know how long we’ll be closed, we’ll only reopen again when it’s safe to do so. We have frozen all membership payments.

“There may be a delay for some members while their bank processes the freeze request. The value of the remainder of your current monthly subscription will be deducted from the first payment taken after we reopen your gym.”

It is also planning to provide exercise content for people to do outside or at home.

At Bannatyne’s, where its spas are also closed, it stated it was freezing all memberships with no further payments taken.

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here.

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man who sprayed ex-partner with garden hose is jailed

A man has been jailed for assault after spraying his former partner with a garden hose. Picture PA.

WATCH: The moment thieves steal £15,000 worth of goods from family-run business

CCTV footage shows thieves breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. Picture: Anglian Internet

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24