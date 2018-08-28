The 10-year wait: 30,000 customers at petrol station in first six months after opening

The Gulf petrol station at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: Gulf. Archant

A new petrol station in a north Norfolk town – the first in 10 years – has welcomed more than 30,000 motorists in the first six months since it opened.

The Gulf petrol station in Wells-next-the-Sea was welcomed by the town when it opened in April, as motorists had previously faced a round trip of up to 12 miles to fill up.

If every customer from the station’s first six months had undertaken that journey, the mileage would have been the equivalent of 14 journeys around the world, Gulf has estimated.

Matthew Bellamy, head of Gulf Retail’s Fuel Express business, said: “We are delighted that our Gulf Fuel Express is proving to be so popular, both in terms of convenience and supporting the community.”

When the station was opened by Wells town councillor Pauline Catton in April, she said the town had “been crying out for a facility like this for several years”, and would benefit residents and visitors.